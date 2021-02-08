Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Trading Up 2.4%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.98 and last traded at $173.98. Approximately 79,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 46,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.