Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.15

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

