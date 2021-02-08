Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.66. The stock had a trading volume of 725,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,127,320. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $332.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

