Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $56.44. 4,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

