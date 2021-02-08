Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $54,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.63. 6,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,367. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

