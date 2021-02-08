Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.02. 801,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 210,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

