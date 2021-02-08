Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 5th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.