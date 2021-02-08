Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pixelworks (PXLW)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/2/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Pixelworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

1/23/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/9/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.50 on Monday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pixelworks by 563.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 258,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 20.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

