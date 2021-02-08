INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading 5.1% Higher

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.49. 189,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 74,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

