IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Achieves $256,377.52

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $256,377.52 and $5,256.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01045693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.05518072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

