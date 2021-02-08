IOTA Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $217.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 78.3% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00064939 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.