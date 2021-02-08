Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $52.59. Approximately 1,069,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,190,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

