iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

