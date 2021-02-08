Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

IRDM stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

