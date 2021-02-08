Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $53.94 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
