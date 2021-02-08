iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $118.97 on Monday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

