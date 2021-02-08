Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,554 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 4.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

