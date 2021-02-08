iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.82

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.