iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.