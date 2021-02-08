iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.24. 48,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $389.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

