iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.26% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.90. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.27. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.56.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

