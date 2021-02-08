iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,421,000 after acquiring an additional 299,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.49. 101,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,074,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

