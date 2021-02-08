iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

JKH stock opened at $405.10 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $405.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.28 and its 200 day moving average is $346.78.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

