iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

