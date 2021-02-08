iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.14. 518,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,332,379. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

