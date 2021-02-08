iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 9th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $74.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

