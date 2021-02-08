iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bailard Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $74,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,529,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

