iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 273,524 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

