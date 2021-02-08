iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $174.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32.

