iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 5.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $86,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.11. The company had a trading volume of 709,355 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

