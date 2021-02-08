iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Savant Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 883,903 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53.

