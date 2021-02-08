iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $252.11. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

