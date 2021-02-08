iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.99

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.99 and last traded at $132.94, with a volume of 14583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

