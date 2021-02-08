iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,542,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,022 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.85. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

