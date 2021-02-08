iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.