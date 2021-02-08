Isiklar Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $668,963.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $668,963.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059292 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00193403 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,356,240 tokens. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

Isiklar Coin Token Trading

Isiklar Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

