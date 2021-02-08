IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.24. 651,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 777,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $558.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 102,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.