Ixcoin Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $895,243.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000161 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,171,241 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.