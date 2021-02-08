IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Up 11.5%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 4,699,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,740,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $295.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

