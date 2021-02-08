Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 627,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,857. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

