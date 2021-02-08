Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.91 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

