Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.85-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.