Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 23,505,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 72,193,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.
