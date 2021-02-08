James F. Petelle Sells 1,403 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 37.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 154,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

