James F. Petelle Sells 1,403 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
