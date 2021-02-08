Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 43,196 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETX opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

