Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,547 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,049 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $142.59 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

