Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 217.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $83.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

