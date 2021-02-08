Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

