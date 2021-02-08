Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

CNC opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

