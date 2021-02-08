Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,689 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Repligen by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $222.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

